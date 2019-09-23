Cold snap on its way towards Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather warning was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan as the air temperature is expected to plummet in three days to come, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground frost is forecast to linger for another day across North Kazakhstan. Chances of storm are high on September 24.

Frost is expected to form on the ground in Karaganda region in the night on September 25-26.

Air temperature is predicted to fall in Kostanay region on September 24 to 1-3 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high.

High wind gusting up to 15 m/s and patches of fog in the morning and evening are expected to batter tomorrow Aktobe region.

Akmola region is forecast to face tomorrow thunderstorms and hail, patches of fog and ground frost with the air temperature dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high.