Cold snap, precipitation heading to Nur-Sultan, regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital and several regions of Kazakhstan for tomorrow, Kazinform reports.

Parts of Akmola region will see fog, blizzard, and black ice on April 8. Black ice will cover roads in Nur-Sultan tomorrow. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Heavy precipitation (snowfall and rainfall) and fog are forecast for Turkestan region on April 8 and 9. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 and even 25 mps in the region. Temperature will dip as low as 0,-5°C at night and +3°C at daytime there.

Heavy precipitation, gusty wind and cold snap are also in store for Kyzylorda region on April 8-10.

Heavy precipitation, fog, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl and Almaty regions on April 8-9. Temperature will drop -5°C at night in those regions on April 9-10.