Cold snap to affect Kazakhstan this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Met Office, anticyclone that centered over Moscow will be affecting weather on much of Kazakhstan causing temperatures to drop on August 17-19.

West, northwest, and southwest of Kazakhstan will be enjoying fair weather with no precipitation. Meanwhile, north, east, and northeast of the country will see scattered thundershowers with a chance of hail and squally winds.

Short cold snap is expected across the whole territory of Kazakhstan. The nothern part of the country will see temperatures drop to +5+12°C at night and +17+22°C during the day. It will be warmer down south: +10+17°C at night and +25+35°C during the day.