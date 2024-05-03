Cold snap to bring temperatures down across Kazakhstan

Short-lived spring weather will give way to cold snap in northern and western Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, heavy precipitation and treacherous weather will quickly grip parts of Kazakhstan.

The territory of Kazakhstan will cool off as the cold snap will bring the temperatures down, mainly in the northwest, north and center of the country.

Mercury will dip below 0°C as mets predict a mix of rain and snow at nighttime.

Southern Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will observe spring-like warm weather despite showers and hail in the forecast.