EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 03 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Cold snap to bring temperatures down across Kazakhstan

    Weather
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Short-lived spring weather will give way to cold snap in northern and western Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, heavy precipitation and treacherous weather will quickly grip parts of Kazakhstan.

    The territory of Kazakhstan will cool off as the cold snap will bring the temperatures down, mainly in the northwest, north and center of the country.

    Mercury will dip below 0°C as mets predict a mix of rain and snow at nighttime.

    Southern Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will observe spring-like warm weather despite showers and hail in the forecast.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!