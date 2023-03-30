Cold snap to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
As the national met service informed, heavy precipitation will batter western regions on March 31-April 1. Rain and snow will hit eastern and southern parts on March 30-31 and southeastern areas on March 30-April 1. Cessation of precipitation is expected in northern regions on March 31. Cold snap will grip most regions of the country on these days.
The mercury will drop to +2+7°C in western regions at night and to +7+15°C in the daytime. In northern, northwestern and central parts, temperatures will decrease to -7-13° at night and to -2+3°C during daylight hours. In eastern regions, temperatures will fall to -10-22°C at night and to -5+3°C in the daytime. As for southern regions, nighttime temperatures will be at 0+5°C, while daytime temperatures will be at +3+13°C.