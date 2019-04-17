Cold snap to grip Kazakhstan in next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains and thunderstorms are set to douse southern Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Meteorologists predict that rainy weather is in store for the south of Kazakhstan on April 18-20. Cold arctic fronts will cause precipitation, rainfall, black ice, and cold snap in northern parts of the country. Mercury will dip as low as -2, -10°C in the north," Kazhydromet said in a statement.