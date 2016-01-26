Cold snap to grip Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air temperature decrease, snowfall, blizzard and strong wind up to 15-25 m per s are forecast in Kazakhstan in the coming days.

Rains are expected in southern regions, where daytime temperature will be +2…+12 ºС. Snow slush, ice slick, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 25-28 m per sec are forecast there at night. Snowfall will continue on January 27-28 and the mercury will keep falling.