EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:56, 26 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Cold snap to grip Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air temperature decrease, snowfall, blizzard and strong wind up to 15-25 m per s are forecast in Kazakhstan in the coming days.

    Rains are expected in southern regions, where daytime temperature will be +2…+12 ºС. Snow slush, ice slick, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 25-28 m per sec are forecast there at night. Snowfall will continue on January 27-28 and the mercury will keep falling.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!