EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:06, 08 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An Atlantic cyclone continues to dictate the weather conditions across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, national weather agency, precipitation, mainly a mix of snow and rain, is expected across the country. Heavy snowfall is forecast to douse northwest of Kazakhstan. Cold snap is in store for northern and western Kazakhstan.

    Stiff wind, black ice, blizzard, and foggy conditions will persist in parts of the country.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!