EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:29, 07 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Cold snap to grip western and northern regions February 8-10

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for February 8-10, Kazinform reports.

    On February 7, the Black Sea cyclone will move to the western regions of the country and tomorrow it will reach the northern parts where it will bring heavy snowfalls, snowstorms and gusting wind.

    The atmospheric fronts caused by the cyclone will start moving to the east which in turn will result in snowfalls, blizzards, gusting southwestern wind and black ice. Ice to rain is forecast in southern regions.

    Cold arctic masses approaching Kazakhstan from the northern seas will bring cold snap to the western and northern regions. Air temperature in other parts of the country will be 0…+8°С in the daytime and +10…+15°С in southern regions and +20°С in southernmost regions.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!