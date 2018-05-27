17:04, 27 May 2018 | GMT +6
Cold snap to hit Astana, Akmola region on Monday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for Akmola region on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.
"Akmola region will see northwestern-southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and sometimes 25 mps on May 28. Mercury will drop to 3°C at night.
Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high in some parts of the region," Kazhydromet said in a statement.
Cold snap will hit the Kazakh capital Astana as well. Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter the city. Thunderstorm and hail are expected as well.