TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:04, 27 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold snap to hit Astana, Akmola region on Monday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for Akmola region on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Akmola region will see northwestern-southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and sometimes 25 mps on May 28. Mercury will drop to 3°C at night.
    Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high in some parts of the region," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Cold snap will hit the Kazakh capital Astana as well. Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter the city. Thunderstorm and hail are expected as well.

