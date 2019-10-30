Cold snap to hit Kazakhstan in early November

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is forecast to hit Kazakhstan in early November, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Cold fronts of the cyclone which has formed over the European part of Russian will shift to western and northwestern Kazakhstan. They will bring cold snap, gusty wind, blizzard and black ice to the country.

Abnormally warm weather in northern Kazakhstan will give way to colder temperatures. Mercury is expected to drop on November 1-2 in the west of the country as well.