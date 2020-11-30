EN
    11:20, 30 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Cold snap to hit Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold weather is forecast for December 1-3 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the National Met Office, the greater part of the country will remain under the influence of the Mongolian anticyclone, resulting in cold weather mostly without precipitation.

    Only the south and southeast are to see precipitation mostly as snow due to the southern cyclone trough. Ice slick, fog, and strong wind are to hit some areas of the country.


