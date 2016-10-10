Cold snap to hit Kazakhstan in upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that chances of cold snap and precipitation will be high in Kazakhstan in upcoming days.

"Weather fronts moving through the territory of Kazakhstan will rule the weather conditions in the republic in next three days. They will bring a mix of rain and snow, fog and black ice to most regions of the country. Mercury will drop to 0°C," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



According to Kazakhstan's national weather service, rain showers will douse southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on October 12-13. Occasional rains are forecast for western Kazakhstan as well. Afterwards, cold spell will grip West Kazakhstan region and temperature will drop to 5-13°C.