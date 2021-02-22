Cold snap to hit southern parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings for some regions of Kazakhstan are in effect, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydroemt, on February 24 and 25, Almaty region is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow predicted to fall heavy in places. Occasional fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are also forecast. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted here and there with gusts of up to 23-28mps. On February 25, drop in temperature from 3-8 and 0-5 below zero degrees Celsius to minus 10-15 and 18-23 locally.

Zhambyl region is to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow locally. On February 23-25, occasional fog and ice slick are in store, and on February 25, ground blizzard is expected to hit. 15-20mps southwesterly wind with gusts of 23-28mps, reaching up to 30mps and over in the southwest of the region, is predicted in the afternoon of February 23, throughout February 24, and at night and in the morning of February 25. Temperature is to fall below minus 10-15 degrees Celsius, minus 18-23 degrees Celsius in places at night on February 25.

On February 23-25, Turkestan region is to brace for heavy snow and rain. Occasional fog and ice slick will hit the region on February 25, while blizzard is to pound in places on February 24. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, is predicted here and there. On February 24, wind is expected to reach up to 30mps and over in mountain passes. The region is also to see temperature fall below minus 2 degrees Celsius, minus 5-10 degrees Celsius in places, and as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius in the northern areas.

On February 23, occasional ice slick and blizzard is in store for Kyzylorda region. 15-20mps southerly wind turning westward reaching 23-28mps in places is predicted as well. On February 24, temperature is expected to drop below 15-20 degrees Celsius, as low as minus 23 degrees Celsius locally, in the region.