    14:50, 08 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Cold snap to strike Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan on February 9-11, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the cold anticyclone in the Scandinavian areas, resulting in the temperature dropping to as low as minus 23-30 degrees Celsius, and minus 28-33 degrees Celsius in the east.

    The western sections are said to be affected by a cyclone in the Atlantic areas, bringing precipitation as rain and snow, ice slick, fog, and temperature rise.



    Weather in Kazakhstan
