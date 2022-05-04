EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:05, 04 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Cold spell and rain forecast for Kazakhstan May 5-7

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 5-7, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, the northern parts of the country are to brace for a cold spell. The Northwestern anticyclone is bring the temperature below zero at night. The west of the country is to expect rains, predicted to be heavy in places, accompanied with thunderstorms, hails, and gusty winds.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!