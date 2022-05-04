Cold spell and rain forecast for Kazakhstan May 5-7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 5-7, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the northern parts of the country are to brace for a cold spell. The Northwestern anticyclone is bring the temperature below zero at night. The west of the country is to expect rains, predicted to be heavy in places, accompanied with thunderstorms, hails, and gusty winds.