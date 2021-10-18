Cold spell forecast for Kazakhstan for next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold spell is forecast to grip Kazakhstan on October 19-21, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the warm weather with no precipitation in the east of Kazakhstan is to remain due to the anticyclone that brought an Indian summer to the country.

The rest part will be under the influence of a cyclone from the regions of Murmansk. The cyclone moving past fast will cause precipitation as rain and snow, ice slick, and high wind, accompanied with ground blizzard in the north, as well as lower temperatures.