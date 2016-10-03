Cold spell grips Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold spell will bring rain showers, gusty wind and fog to most regions of Kazakhstan today.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 will batter Mangistau and East Kazakhstan region.



Meteorologists predict that mercury will drop to -5°C in Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Temperature will go down to +2°C in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.