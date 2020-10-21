EN
    11:02, 21 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Cold spell on its way to Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder weather is approaching Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The Kazakh national weather agency said in a statement that a cyclone from Scandinavia will bring moist and cold air masses to Kazakhstan on October 22-24. Those will be accompanied by precipitation in the form of a mix of rain and snow.

    Portions of Kazakhstan will see fog, black ice, and gusty wind.

    Temperature will dip to 5-13°C at night in the north and center of the country. As for the southern Kazakhstan, at some point it will see a temperature of 3°C at night.


