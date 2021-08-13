EN
    12:39, 13 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Cold spell predicted in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts lower temperatures for Kazakhstan on August 14-16. High temperatures will remain in the west, Kazinform reports.

    An extensive anticyclone filled up by cold Atlantic air is to continue to move over Kazakhstan, brining drops in temperature in the south, southeast, and east.

    Temperature is to drop to 22-30 degrees Celsius in the south, 17-25 degrees Celsius in the southeast, and 15-25 degrees Celsius in the east during the day. The country’s northern areas are to see temperature stand at 23-28 degrees Celsius.

    No precipitation and 32-40 degrees Celsius temperature are predicted for the west due to the warm and dry air masses from the regions of Iran.


