Cold spell to grip 6 regions of Kazakhstan midweek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation is forecast for northern, northwestern and eastern Kazakhstan today, October 5. Fair weather will settle in in other regions of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.



Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region.



Fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and in some parts of Zhambyl regions.



Mercury will drop to -1,-6°C in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.