Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in three days to come

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cold anticyclone which triggers off night ground frosts in the west and north of Kazakhstan continues its move eastwards, Kazhydromet reports.

Air temperature will fall across the country’s central and eastern regions. Ground frosts will grip the regions in the next 24 hours. Rain and snow mix accompanied by strong wind are forecast to hit the greater part of Kazakhstan. On Saturday mercury will be 3…8 degrees Celsius lower than the norm across the countrywide.