EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:04, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Cold spell to grip N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air temperature is expected to drop in the north of Kazakhstan on June 5-6, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rain, locally, heavy downpours are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions on June 5-6, Pavlodar region on June 6. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 25 m/s, accompanied by fog, thunderstorms, hail and squall are to roll across the regions.

    Temperature will drop to 2-7 degrees Celsius, locally to 10 degrees. Chances of storm are high.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!