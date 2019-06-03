Cold spell to grip N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air temperature is expected to drop in the north of Kazakhstan on June 5-6, Kazhydromet reports.

Rain, locally, heavy downpours are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions on June 5-6, Pavlodar region on June 6. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 25 m/s, accompanied by fog, thunderstorms, hail and squall are to roll across the regions.



Temperature will drop to 2-7 degrees Celsius, locally to 10 degrees. Chances of storm are high.