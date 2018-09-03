EN
    11:59, 03 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold spell to persist in Kazakhstan in upcoming days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold spell that has gripped most regions of Kazakhstan over the past couple of days came from the Kara Sea, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that cold spell will linger in Kazakhstan for the next three days.

    In most regions of the country the mercury will drop 3-5°C below the norm. Northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan will see dense fog at night and early in the morning.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
