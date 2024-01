ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow will hit the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola region will face south-western wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s on October 11.



South-western wind gusting 15-20 m/s is expected to strike Astana on Thursday. Snow and rain mixed is forecast to fall on October 12-13 with south-western wind predicted.



Chances of storm are high, 95-100%.