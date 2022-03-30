Cold to get replaced by warm spring weather in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is expected to wane in northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, unseasonably cold weather is set to get replaced by a blast of warm spring weather. Due to a western anticyclone, precipitation is forecast only for far western and northern regions on 31 March - 2 April. The anticyclone will bring warmer temperature to practically all regions of Kazakhstan signaling the coming of spring.

Daytime temperature will climb to +10, +20°C in western Kazakhstan, to +5, +13°C in northern and eastern Kazakhstan as well as to +15, +23°C in southern Kazakhstan.