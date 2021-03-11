Cold wave approaching Kazakhstan Mar 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Precipitations, high wind and cold wave are expected to grip some regions of Kazakhstan on March 11, 2021, Kazhydromet reports.

Aktau is to enjoy weather without precipitations, partly cloudy, +2+4 degrees Celsius during the day.

It is to rain in Aktobe today, partly cloudy with mercury reading -15-17 degrees Celsius. No precipitations are expected in Atyrau, air temperature is to settle at -3-5 degrees Celsius. Karaganda is to face high wind gusting locally up to 25m/s. Frosty weather is to grip also Kokshetau. Mercury is to drop to -10-12 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

Kostanay is to brace for snow, high wind, frosts. High wind is expected to batter Kyzylorda, Pavlodar. Petropavlovsk is to face snow and snowstorms gusting up to 23-28m/s locally. It is warm in Taraz. Air temperature is to stand at +9+11 degrees Celsius, while Uralsk is to observe colder weather with -15-17 degrees during the day.

Wind up to 9-14, 15-20 m/s is to sweep through Nur-Sultan with -4-6 degrees during the day. It will be warmer in Almaty with mercury reading +5+7 degrees.