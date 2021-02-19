EN
    11:24, 19 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Cold wave approaching Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for three days ahead, Kazinform reports.

    The South Caspian cyclone that triggered the mix of snow and rain will start shifting outside Kazakhstan. An anticyclone is moving towards the country so precipitations will cease on February 20-22. Warm days will give way to frosty nights. Air temperature will also drop in the southern regions with temperature settling below zero degree Celsius.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
