Cold wave approaching N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather warning for North Kazakhstan region as the air temperature is forecast to drop to 1-6 degrees Celsius over the next few days, Kazinform reports.

Rain, snow, and ice-slick will batter the region on May 7. Air temperature will plunge from +5+10 degrees to 1-6 degrees Celsius in the nighttime on May 6-8.

Today the region is bracing for high wind gusting locally up to 25 m/s in the city of Petropavlovsk, and 13-26 m/s across the region.