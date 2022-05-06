EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:04, 06 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Cold wave approaching N Kazakhstan

    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather warning for North Kazakhstan region as the air temperature is forecast to drop to 1-6 degrees Celsius over the next few days, Kazinform reports.

    Rain, snow, and ice-slick will batter the region on May 7. Air temperature will plunge from +5+10 degrees to 1-6 degrees Celsius in the nighttime on May 6-8.

    Today the region is bracing for high wind gusting locally up to 25 m/s in the city of Petropavlovsk, and 13-26 m/s across the region.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!