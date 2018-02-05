EN
    12:56, 05 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold wave coming to Kazakhstan on February 6-8

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts a cold wave is coming to Kazakhstan on February 6-8.

    According to the forecasters, the cyclone that caused frost to subside over the weekend is slowly disappearing and is being replaced by an anticyclone, which will bring another cold wave. However, temperature drop is expected to be slight and short-term.

    Thus, if last week the temperatures were around 15-22°С below normal, in the next three days they are expected to be around or 2-4°С  below the norm. In the western regions, temperatures will still be 3-8°С above the norm.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
