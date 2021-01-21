EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:08, 21 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Cold wave heading to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    A cold wave is expected to hit northern regions of Kazakhstan on January 22. Air temperature is forecast to drop to 13-18 degrees of frost in the nighttime, to 12 degrees during the day.

    Snow will blanket Turkestan region on January 23. High wind will gust up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

    Shymkent will also face heavy snowfalls on January 22 with mercury reading 3-5 degrees of frost.

    Akmola region will brace for ground blizzard and fog. High wind will sweep through the region.

    Air temperature will decrease in Kyzylorda region. Fog and ground blizzard are also expected there.

    Ice-slick will form on the roads in Taldykorgan.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan tomorrow. Uralsk will also wake up to foggy streets on Friday.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!