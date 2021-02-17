EN
    16:27, 17 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Cold wave to grip Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that a cold wave is set to grip the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Thursday-Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the released weather forecast, temperature will sharply dip as low as -15, -17°C in Nur-Sultan on February 18-19. It bears to remind that mercury lingered around -1, +1°C over the past couple of days.

    Mets also predict that heavy precipitation, mainly a mix of rain and snow, is forecast for the city. Nur-Sultan will observe fog, blizzard, ice slick, and northeasterly-northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.


    Nur-Sultan
