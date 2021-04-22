Cold wave to grip Kazakhstan’s south

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A cold wave is expected to grip today the country’s southern regions, Kazhydromet reports.

It is partly cloudy today in Aktau and Aktobe cities with wind and rain predicted locally. Rain and thunderstorms, wind gusting 9-14, 15-20 m/s are to batter Atyrau.

Karaganda, Kokshetau are set to enjoy weather without precipitations with mercury reading +6+8 degrees Celsius and +8+10 degrees Celsius correspondingly. It is expected to be warmer in Kostanay with +13+15 degrees Celsius during the day.

Wind gusting 9-14, 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through Kyzylorda. Air temperature is to rause up to +18+20 degrees Celsius.

It is partly cloudy in Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk, Taldykorgan and Taraz cities. Rain and thunderstorms are to hit Uralsk. Air temperature is to stand at +8+10 degrees Celsius. It is expected to rain in Almaty today, while Nur-Sultan is to enjoy sunny weather.