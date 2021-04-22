Cold wave to grip Kazakhstan’s south
It is partly cloudy today in Aktau and Aktobe cities with wind and rain predicted locally. Rain and thunderstorms, wind gusting 9-14, 15-20 m/s are to batter Atyrau.
Karaganda, Kokshetau are set to enjoy weather without precipitations with mercury reading +6+8 degrees Celsius and +8+10 degrees Celsius correspondingly. It is expected to be warmer in Kostanay with +13+15 degrees Celsius during the day.
Wind gusting 9-14, 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through Kyzylorda. Air temperature is to rause up to +18+20 degrees Celsius.
It is partly cloudy in Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk, Taldykorgan and Taraz cities. Rain and thunderstorms are to hit Uralsk. Air temperature is to stand at +8+10 degrees Celsius. It is expected to rain in Almaty today, while Nur-Sultan is to enjoy sunny weather.