Cold weather to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet RSE has announced a weather forecast for April 4-6, 2017, Kazinform reports.

Thus, according to forecasters, a high-level trough caused by the cyclone above the Kara Sea will impact the weather in Kazakhstan in the three days coming. This trough will bring cold and moist atmospheric waves from the Arctic, due to which the weather at the beginning of April will be very cold.

Average temperature in Kazakhstan on April 4-6 will be 2-6ºС lower than the normal level. Rains and wet snow as well as fog and ice slick are forecast too.

In western regions, rains will stop and air temperature will increase on April 5-6 thanks to the anti-cyclone coming from the European part of Russia.

Partly cloudy weather, snow and black ice are predicted in Astana on April 4. Gusts of wind will rise to 9-14m/s (15-20m/s at night) with air temperature to drop to -4-6°С at night (0°С in the daytime).

On April 5, the capital city will have a party cloudy weather too with snow to hit at night and in the morning. Wind speed in the city will increase to 9-14m/s, and air temperature will drop to -8-10°С at night and will make 0-2°С in the daytime.

Partly cloudy and dry weather will come to Astana on April 6 with gusts of wind to reach 9-14m/s. Air temperature at night will make -6-8°С and +1+3°С in the daytime.