Cold weather to linger in Kazakhstan through Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold weather without precipitation will linger across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, a new anticyclone is set to shift to Western Siberia and affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan. The cold weather pattern will continue in Kazakhstan through Monday.



Some regions of the country will see snowfall. Fog will blanket the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. The west of the country is set to observe fog and black ice. Mercury will drop to -30, -39°C at night in northern, central and eastern regions