Cold weather to return to Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unseasonably cold weather is forecast for Kazakhstan in the next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, a cold anticyclone will replace warm air masses over the territory of Kazakhstan on 30 April – 2 May.

Cold snap will grip northern Kazakhstan where temperature is expected to dip as low as 0,+5°C.

Unlike the north, warm and rainy weather is predicted for the south of the country.