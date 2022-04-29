EN
    11:41, 29 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Cold weather to return to Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unseasonably cold weather is forecast for Kazakhstan in the next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, a cold anticyclone will replace warm air masses over the territory of Kazakhstan on 30 April – 2 May.

    Cold snap will grip northern Kazakhstan where temperature is expected to dip as low as 0,+5°C.

    Unlike the north, warm and rainy weather is predicted for the south of the country.


