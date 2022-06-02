Colder temperature in store for most of Kazakhstan June 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder temperature is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, June 2. Showers with thunderstorms, hail, and squall are set to persist only in the south and east of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Fog and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for the north and west of Akmola region.

Chances of hail, squall, and wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps and 25 mps will be high in Almaty region.

Hail, squall, and 25 mps wind are expected in the north, south, and east of East Kazakhstan region.

Hail and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Zhambyl region.

Temperature will dip as low as 2°C at night in the north of West Kazakhstan region.

15-20 mps wind and dust storm are to pound the north of Mangistau region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the north and east of North Kazakhstan, north and center of Kyzylorda and northeast of Karaganda regions. It will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

The north of Kostanay region will see 15-20 mps wind and temperature dropping to 2°C at night.

15-20 mps wind and patches of fog are predicted for the south of Pavlodar region.

Squall and 15-20 mps wind are to hit parts of Turkestan region.

High fire hazard will persist in the center of Kyzylorda region.