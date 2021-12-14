EN
    16:43, 14 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Collection of fairytales of people of Kazakhstan published in Kazakh

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A collection of fairytales of people of Kazakhstan for children was released at the initiative of the Ministry of Information and Social Development, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    This is the first time the book ‘Qazaqstan khalqy ertegileri’ is published in the Kazakh language together with representatives of ethno-cultural associations of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    The collection includes 114 fairytales by 25 ethnicities of Kazakhstan, including Korean, German, Chechen, Jewish, Greek, Lithuanian, Polish and more. The collection consists of two volumes for kids aged 4-7 and 8-11 in an edition of 4,000 copies.

    The collection will be distributed among secondary schools and libraries across the country.


    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Culture
