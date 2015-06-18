EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:31, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    College student, 17, goes missing in Rudny since June 3

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A search for missing student of a local college is underway in the town of Rudny.

    According to the Kostanayskiye novosti newspaper, local police are searching frantically for a missing 17-year-old Svetlana Kishchenko.

    She has been missing since early June.

    Svetlana was last seen leaving her dormitory room on June 3, wearing short black dress top and grey sandals.

    If you have any information, please contact the Rudny police at: 3-31-27, 2-49-32, 8-747- 338-93-55 or 102.

    Age: 17 yrs

    Gender: Female Height: 155cm

    Build: small

    Eyes: blue

    Hair: long and fair

    Lips: thin.

    Tags:
    Kostanay region Regions Police News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!