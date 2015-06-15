Collision rate on roads of Kazakhstan reduced by 3%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The collision rate on the roads of Kazakhstan has reduced by 3% in first five months of 2015, the press service of the committee for legal statistics and special records of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan informs.

6758 road accidents happened on the roads of the country over the reported period, 9384 people were involved in the accidents. In the meantime, 6 941 road accidents were registered in the country over the same period of the last year that affected 9472 people.

The number of people injured in the accidents also reduced from 8698 last year to 8599 this year. Thereat, 785 people lost their lives in the road accidents and it is 1% fewer than in 2014.

Almaty tops the rating of the most dangerous cities in the country this year with 2147 accidents. At the bottom of the list is North Kazakhstan region with 87 accidents in five months of the year.