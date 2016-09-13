Colombia confirmed its participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republic of Colombia has officially confirmed its participation in EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition to be held from June 10 through September 10, 2017 in Astana. EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev said it at an international tourism conference held on Saturday in the Kazakh capital.

According to Zhoshybayev, the Government of the Republic of Columbia sent an official note confirming participation in the exhibition.

As the EXPO 2017 Secretariat told Kazinform, Colombia possesses significant renewable energy sources (water, wind, solar energy and biomass). Last year, the country launched El Quimbo hydro-electric power station with the capacity of 400MW. Colombia is also famous for its first solar car which was presented at the WorldSolarChallenge in Australia. The car was invented by a group of Colombian professors and students of the Medellin University.

“We have fulfilled the plan on attraction of EXPO 2017 participating countries. We will continue this work till the end of the year, but henceforth our objective will be to ensure attendance of the exhibition,” noted the Commissioner.

Thus, according to Zhoshybayev, Colombia became the 103rd country which officially confirmed its participation in Astana EXPO 2017.

17 international organizations agreed to attend the exhibition too.

92 commissioners were appointed and 71 EXPO participation contracts were signed.