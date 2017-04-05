Colombia landslide death toll rises to 290

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM The death toll from the landslides that devastated Colombia's southern city of Mocoa on Saturday has risen to 290, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences said Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from EFE.

"The autopsy has been performed on 290 bodies so far, 186 of which have been fully identified and 161 have been returned to the families," the institute said in a statement.

The mudslides in Mocoa, the capital of the Putumayo department, were caused by the overflow of three rivers passing through the city as a result of a heavy downpour on Friday night, which subsequently swept away several neighborhoods.

According to the latest report from the Colombian Red Cross, 262 people have been reported injured as a result of the landslides.