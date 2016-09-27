EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:50, 27 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Colombia peace deal: Historic agreement is signed

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM The Colombian government and left-wing Farc rebels have signed a historic agreement that formally brings an end to 52 years of civil war.

    The rebel leader Timoleon Jimenez, known as Timochenko, apologised to "all the victims of the conflict" and was greeted by cheers and applause.

    He said: "I would like to ask for forgiveness for all the pain that we have caused during this war."

    Guests dressed in white at the ceremony in Cartagena, to symbolise peace.

    The UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon, and leaders of Latin American countries were among those present.

    The last of the major Cold War conflicts killed 260,000 people and left six million internally displaced.

    Read more at BBC 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!