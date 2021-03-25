Colombia to impose coronavirus curfews in major cities

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - Colombia will impose a curfew in major cities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the country’s president said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«As a preventive measure, we have decided that from March 26-29 and from March 31 to April 5, pico y cedula mobility restrictions will be in place from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. in municipalities with an intensive care unit [ICU] occupancy greater than 70% and from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in municipalities where the occupancy is more than 50%,» Ivan Duque said on Twitter.

Pico y cedula is a Colombian mobility restriction method in which citizens are allowed to visit shops, banks and government institutions based on the last digit in their passports on even and odd days.

Recalling that cases have increased again due to social mobility and crowded environments, Duque asked the public to comply with the decisions taken.

In Colombia, whose population exceeds 51 million, 62,394 people have died due to the outbreak and over 2.35 million cases have been identified, while more than 2.24 million people have recovered from the disease.