Colombian rider Sergio Higuita moves to Astana Qazaqstan Team
The 27-year-old Colombian rider Sergio Higuita has signed a contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team, where he will race for the next two seasons (2025 and 2026), Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Sergio Higuita is well-known as a strong climber, capable of competing both in individual stages and in the General Classification of week-long stage races. Additionally, Sergio has repeatedly proven himself in hilly races, possessing a powerful acceleration on climbs and at the finish.
Higuita’s achievements include overall victories in the Tour Colombia 2.1 (2020) and the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (2022), as well as podiums in the UCI WorldTour stage races such as the Tour of California (2nd place, 2019), Paris-Nice (3rd place, 2020), and the Tour de Suisse (2nd place, 2022).
In 2020 and 2022 Sergio Higuita won the Colombian National Road Race Championships.
“I am very happy that we found common ground and that this agreement has become a reality. Astana is a team with a great legacy in cycling, with a rich history in the WorldTour, and victories in practically all the major races in the world. Moreover, right now, the team is transforming into a new exciting project aimed at the future, with new signings and new sponsors coming in. Overall, I think this is the place where I can continue to grow as a professional rider. Alexandr Vinokurov showed great interest and confidence in me. Together, we set goals for the next two years, and our visions aligned. I am convinced that I will do everything possible to achieve all the desired goals together”, said Sergio Higuita.
“Sergio is a rider who is very well known in the peloton. He is a very versatile athlete, capable of delivering strong results in almost any race. He can win on hilly terrains, in the mountains, in classic races and stage races. The team will be ready to support Sergio wherever his chances of success are highest. For us, this is a very good reinforcement, especially in week-long stage races, and I am pleased that we found common ground, and that Higuita will be part of our project for the next two seasons”, – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.