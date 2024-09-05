Colombian rider Sergio Higuita moves to Astana Qazaqstan Team

The 27-year-old Colombian rider Sergio Higuita has signed a contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team, where he will race for the next two seasons (2025 and 2026), Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.

Sergio Higuita is well-known as a strong climber, capable of competing both in individual stages and in the General Classification of week-long stage races. Additionally, Sergio has repeatedly proven himself in hilly races, possessing a powerful acceleration on climbs and at the finish.

Higuita’s achievements include overall victories in the Tour Colombia 2.1 (2020) and the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (2022), as well as podiums in the UCI WorldTour stage races such as the Tour of California (2nd place, 2019), Paris-Nice (3rd place, 2020), and the Tour de Suisse (2nd place, 2022).

In 2020 and 2022 Sergio Higuita won the Colombian National Road Race Championships.