Colombia’s congress bans bullfights

Colombia’s congress passed a bill Tuesday banning bullfighting in the country following heated debates, Anadolu Agency reports.

“​​We did it. Today, after more than seven years of fighting to ban bullfighting, we can announce to the thousands of citizens who love life that Colombia is getting rid of this animal torture disguised as culture," said Juan Carlos Losada, a lawmaker who supported the bill.

The lower house approved the bill with a 93-2 vote. The regulation contemplates the possibility of adopting the bulls and that bullrings become centers of recreation, sports and culture. Opponents have questioned where the money will come from to make these changes in all the cities of the country.

The bill’s procedure in Congress was long and disputed, as there are tens of thousands of people in the country that make a living from these shows. The government would be required to help find employment options for the people estimated to depend directly or indirectly on bullfighting for their income. Ending bullfights also means ending a deeply rooted custom in several regions of the country where celebrations revolve around this show.

President Gustavo Petro celebrated the news.

"Congratulations to those who finally managed to make death not a spectacle. Those who have fun with the death of animals will end up having fun with the death of human beings; just as those who burn books will end up burning human beings," said Petro on his X account.

After Petro approves the bill, the ban will come into effect in 2027.

Colombia is one of only eight countries in the world where bullfights are still held, including Ecuador, France, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain and Venezuela. Other countries in the region like Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Guatemala have banned the practice.