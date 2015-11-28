Colorado Planned Parenthood shooting: 3 dead, suspect captured

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Two civilians and a police officer were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Planned Parenthoodclinic in a nearly six-hour standoff Friday.

The suspected gunman is Robert Lewis Dear, 59, a law enforcement official told CNN. The official did not provide additional information.

Police captured him, but they're still working to pinpoint his motive -- and make sure he didn't leave any explosives inside or outside the Colorado Springs building.

Bomb technicians are investigating what's believed to be the suspect's vehicle in a parking lot, a law enforcement official said.

It was not immediately clear why Planned Parenthood was the target of the shooting.

One Planned Parenthood official said the motive behind the attack was unknown, but pointed to what she called a "poisonous environment that feeds domestic terrorism" as a possible cause.

"We don't yet know the full circumstances and motives behind this criminal action, and we don't yet know if Planned Parenthood was in fact the target of this attack," Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, said in a written statement. "We share the concerns of many Americans that extremists are creating a poisonous environment that feeds domestic terrorism in this country. We will never back away from providing care in a safe, supportive environment that millions of people rely on and trust."

Cowart told CNN she believes all staff and patients from the clinic are accounted for.

"We're still reaching out to confirm individuals, how they are. I believe no one of our staff was severely injured. I also believe at this time that none of our patients were injured," she told CNN.

Officer was a six-year veteran

The slain officer, 44-year-old Garrett Swasey, worked for the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs and was on campus about 10 miles away when the shooting broke out. He went to the scene "in support of an officer under fire," the school's chancellor said in a statement.

Swasey was a six-year veteran of the university's police force.

Four civilians and five police officers were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. The injured victims were in good condition Friday night, police Lt. Catherine Buckley said.

"The officers, they're obviously in some pain, but thankfully they're alive and talking to us, and they're heroes ... The courage they displayed today saved many, many lives -- no doubt," Colorado Springs Fire Chief Christopher Riley said.

In a statement released late Friday, Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards thanked law enforcement officers.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the brave law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm's way in Colorado Springs," she said.

Source: CNN