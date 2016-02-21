Colors of Great Steppe: iOS and Android app review

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Discover Kazakhstan - the ninth largest country of the world - thanks to a unique, pioneering photo album application: Colors of Great Steppe!

It has more than 1,000 images representing the nature, rich flora and fauna, unique Kazakhstan culture and ancient history of Kazakhstan. The Colors of Great Steppe application covers four regions of Kazakhstan, with differing varieties of flora and fauna and cultural identity.

These are Atyrau Region in western Kazakhstan, Zhambyl Region in the south, the foothills of Almaty and Almaty Region in the south-east of the country, and the Saryarka steppes in the central region of the republic, where some of the largest cities of Kazakhstan are located: Astana and Karaganda.

The photos are exclusive in nature: photo expeditions took place several times a year in each region of Kazakhstan, specifically for this project.

The Colors of Great Steppe will be of interest to a wide global audience. The photographs are striking, showing the amazing beauty of the nature of Kazakhstan, little known until now. They provide the opportunity to see the abundance of colors of the Kazakh steppe, the beauty and depth of the historical and cultural heritage of the Kazakh people, and to appreciate the enormous international potential of the development of ecotourism for Kazakhstan.

The Colors of Great Steppe application will be a real source of discovery for all wildlife lovers, photographers and travelers, and people who are open to the new and unknown. They reveal the unique nature of Kazakhstan, and will inspire you to visit this huge, amazingly beautiful and hospitable country.

Enjoy the video by Scribe Wizard!



