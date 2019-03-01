Combating trafficking in human beings focus of OSCE-supported training seminar in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16 representatives of the akimats (regional administration) of 14 regions of Kazakhstan responsible for the work of the regional commissions on combating illegal export, import and trafficking in human beings took part in an OSCE-supported training seminar on combating human trafficking, which concluded on 1 March 2019 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



Representatives of law enforcement bodies and non-governmental organizations also participated in the two-day event, which was jointly organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the United States Embassy in Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.

The seminar focused on the role of the Akimats in the fight against trafficking, co-operation between governmental agencies and international, non-governmental organizations, the working mechanisms of the Interdepartmental Commission on combating trafficking in persons, as well as on the monitoring and exchange of information.

"The OSCE supports the efforts of the government of Kazakhstan in combating trafficking in persons through training and enhancing the professional skills and knowledge of law enforcement officials, judges, social workers and non-governmental organizations involved in providing social services to victims of trafficking," said György Szabó, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana

Madiyev Sagat, Deputy Chief of the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, added: "The police devote considerable attention and are taking increased measures to prevent human trafficking. For instance, in 2018, the police uncovered 14 cases of trafficking, 5 cases of child trafficking, and 20 cases of abduction and illegal deprivation of liberty for the purpose of exploitation."

"We are proud of our long-term co-operation with the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the OSCE Programme Office in Astana. Over the period of 17 years, together with our partners, we have implemented many projects aimed at training law enforcement personnel, improving legislation and assisting victims of trafficking. The seminar for the representatives of Akimats was conducted for the first time and is a timely initiative," said Jorgan K. Andrews, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The event is part of the OSCE Programme Office's long-standing efforts to support the host country in combating human trafficking and in implementing the OSCE Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings.