Commemorative plaque for 25th Anniversary of UN activities in Kazakhstan unveiled

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek and Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov unveiled a Commemorative Plaque dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of United Nations' activities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Almaty City Administration.

Addressing the attendees, Bauyrzhan Baibek highlighted that in line with OECD standards the Almaty 2020 Program is under active implementation, and systemic changes are carried out in accordance with Western standards for creating an open, favorable and comfortable urban environment. The necessary conditions are created for ease of doing business and attracting investments. Jointly with the United Nations Development Programme, the authorities are successfully implementing the Sustainable Transport project.





"Nowadays, 40% of all joint enterprises of the country, over 60 offices of international organizations and transnational companies are operating in Almaty. No doubt that opening the UN Regional Hub in the year of the 25th Anniversary of the Organization's activities in Kazakhstan will become a new milestone in Kazakhstan's fruitful partnership," Mr. Baibek said.





Extending congratulations on the 25th Anniversary of the first UN Office in Kazakhstan, the Almaty Mayor also thanked the organization for the assistance rendered in the city's events. Last year, the 1000th Anniversary of Almaty was included into the UNESCO's Calendar of Memorable Events, and, the metropolis entered the Creative Cities Network of that agency. Also, opening WHO European Centre for Primary Health Care in Almaty in 2016 is an example of productive cooperation. Moreover, Almaty became the first city in Central Asia to join the Healthy Cities Network. A historic event of this year will be the International Conference Dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted that since joining the United Nations, Kazakhstan has been its active member and staunch supporter.

"UN organizations and programs have made and continue making a substantial contribution to the socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan. Alongside this, the UN provided technical and financial assistance to our country within the framework of such essential projects as the rehabilitation of the former Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, and the Aral Sea restoration," said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.





In turn, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman said that Kazakhstan is investing a lot of efforts in the most challenging spheres of human activity, strongly utilizing its potential.





According to her, Kazakhstan has reached a high point of cooperation with the UN in all aspects. In particular, all initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to create an Anti-Terrorist Coalition are crucial for the achievement of the terrorism-free world. Besides, Ms. Gherman underlined that the role of Kazakhstan in disarmament and strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime has been internationally recognized.





